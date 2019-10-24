• Putnam County

Pop-up library:

A pop-up library with free food, crafts and a presentation will be held from 1-3 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Belmore Community Building, 121 E. Main St., Belmore.

The Putnam County District Library, in conjunction with Caring Points and the Putnam County Health Department, are hosting the event, as well as the presentation at 1 p.m. entitled "Belmore Turn of the Century."

Library activities are sponsored by the Friends of the Putnam County District Library. At 1:45 p.m. The Putnam County Health Department wants to hear from the public. Representatives will be on hand to conduct a listening session to get opinions of the health concerns in Putnam County. Participants will receive a $10 Walmart card. One participant per household. Space is limited so, individuals must register by calling 419-523-5608, ext. 103, by Oct. 30.

