A lawsuit filed against Defiance city officials concerning an incident at Kingsbury pool has been dismissed in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
The suit had been filed in September 2018 by Toledo attorney Chad Tuschman — representing Tanner Smith of West Unity — naming the city and “Kingsbury Park and Pool Facilities” as defendants.
Smith alleged that after noticing an “unknown child in distress” in Kingsbury pool on June 23, 2018, he dove into the facility to help the child, sustaining a “severe fracture” to his leg. The suit claimed that lifeguards took no action to assist the child, a claim the city disputed.
The suit asked for a monetary judgment due to Smith’s continuing medical treatment.
Defiance Law Director Sean O’Donnell noted that the city had moved the court to grand summary judgment in the case. But after the motion was filed, he explained, Smith dismissed his case.
O’Donnell said two main issues were presented in the case — “sovereign immunity” as provided for political subdivisions and “recreational user immunity.” He added that “both applied” the day of the incident.
“(Crescent-News) readers, as well as potential jurors in future cases, should know that political subdivision and recreational user immunity exist for a reason,” said O’Donnell. “It is not intended to be mean to plaintiffs. Rather, local governments undertake functions that are inherently risky and that the private sector may not take on without charging exorbitant costs. These statutes ensure that one individual cannot sue a local government for a critical function that the rest of the community relies upon and deplete taxpayer resources. That ends up driving up the costs for members of the general public who had nothing to do with the negligent conduct.”
As for the incident itself, the city’s motion for summary judgment — filed by Defiance attorney Stephen Korhn with the assistance of former city Law Director David Williams — noted that the lifeguard on duty observed the child in distress and “was running to the edge of the pool to render assistance when plaintiff pre-empted her rescue effort by jumping into the pool and lifting the child from the water. The child was not hurt.”
