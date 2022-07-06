PAULDING — Pool costs, continued discussions about hiring EMTs and concerns about a narrow street were topics at Paulding Village Council's meeting here Tuesday night.
Council discussed the parks and recreation committee meeting and recommended options for the pool. One raised the possibility of businesses sponsoring a free pool day to cut costs in maintenance and operation.
Councilman Tim Boss reported that the committee recommended not soliciting businesses to pay for a free pool day since a levy that generates $44,000 annually is in place.Boss did say that if businesses chose to sponsor a free pool day, the village would accept, but it would not be solicited.
Village Administrator Jason Vance said that the committee decided upon a $500 fee for any business which chose to sponsor.
Boss noted that pool costs were getting "out of control" and something needed to be done to get them under control.
"Maintenance and operation are out of control with the chemicals, pumps and mechanics," said Boss. "Where things are a little more under control are concessions and staffing."
According to Boss, the committee recommended gathering information throughout this season to consider a new pool levy. After the current season the committee will look at the information and consider how to cut costs.
Village Solicitor Harvey Hyman reported that after the last meeting, he had met with Susan Crossland, village EMS coordinator.
"Sue and I met and we discussed what needs to be done in order to hire EMTs for the village," said Hyman. "We now need a safety committee meeting to discuss the options that we have."
Gary Lewis, EMS coordinator in Oakwood, responded to suggestions about hiring EMTs.
"I don't think you want to go to that precedent of hiring EMTs because of the smaller villages," he said. "I think the more paid people you have, the less volunteers you will get. I just don't think that's a precedent you want to set."
Mayor Greg White invited Lewis to the safety committee meeting to be part of the conversation.
Resident Diane Bakle was also at Tuesday's meeting to address problems with the cemetery brush pile.
People are dumping everywhere because it's so muddy back there and nothing was moved once it was left," he stated. "I just think that putting up gates is not going to stop the problem. In order for this to work the brush pile has to be pushed back."
Rife responded, "Well it is a swamp back there."
Randy Daeger, council president said, "Yes, and the front-end loader causes problems, too."
Bakle added, "I think you need more stone back there."
Vance responded, "But that costs money. It also costs money to get people back there to clean up. It comes down to manpower and time. It's a catch-22. We need to get the cameras in place and enforce only residents can dump there."
Councilman Dave Burtch reported that the streets committee met on June 27 to address complaints about parking on Buckeye Street.
According to the complaints, which came from school bus drivers, refuse trucks, emergency response vehicles, vendors and residents, passage through the narrow street is impeded because of residents parking on it.
The committee is recommending that council pursue an ordinance that prohibits street parking by residents 24/7, except on holidays.
Barb Rife, council member, asked, "Aren't there requirements for the width of streets? Or would it be possible to park on one side? When I go down the street I see both sides have parked cars and that's difficult to drive through."
Burtch responded, "We talked about this as a first measure and if it doesn't work we may have to assess the residents and widen the street."
Vance reported that water samples were taken recently at the Stokely Pond — a possible solar array site. He said that the results have not returned, but he would report on them when they do.
Burtch asked Vance if any letters had been returned from landowners who had vacant buildings in the village square. Vance said that a few have been returned.
"They are for waivers," said Vance. "We need to set up an ordinance committee meeting to talk about how to move forward with them."
Hyman also reported that he had met with the utilities office and found that Ellen Hayden should be able to have refuse pickup even if she did not have running water in the house.
"They didn't see why they (water and garbage pickup) could not be uncoupled," said Hyman. "There are a couple of additional issues that need to be verified."
In other news, council:
• heard that July 16 would be a free pool day at the village pool.
• set a building and grounds/cemetery committee meeting for Monday at 5 p.m.
• scheduled an ordinance committee meeting for Monday following the 5 p.m. meeting.
• set a safety committee meeting to follow the ordinance committee meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.