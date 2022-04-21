Defiance County elections officials have announced two changes to polling stations that will affect seven county precincts in the May 3 primary.
The changes are for those who had voted at First Baptist Church in Defiance and at Crystal Fountain Auditorium in Sherwood, according to Defiance County Board of Elections Director Tonya Wichman.
First Baptist voters (Defiance precincts 1E, 1H, 4A and Defiance Township B) will now vote on Election Day (May 3) at the Church of the Nazarene, 1656 Jefferson Ave., not far from the old location.
First Baptist is making some repairs to its building at 1399 Jefferson Ave.
Crystal Fountain voters (Delaware Township, Mark Township and Sherwood Village) will switch to Sherwood VFW at 115 W. Cedar St. in Sherwood.
The Crystal Fountain building no longer is available as it was sold recently by Sherwood Village.
Wichman noted that her office mailed affected voters a postcard recently informing them of the changes.
While board of elections officials prepare for those changes, they also are training new poll workers in advance of the May 3 primary.
“We’re still in the process of training,” said Wichman. “We’ll be training through next week.”
She advises voters to understand their voting options when they arrive at the board of elections to vote early. This would allow them to receive the proper ballot for the primary.
These vary from Republican to Democrat, or those for issues only.
Early voting began on April 5 and is continuing through May 2, the day before the primary.
County boards of elections offices will offer early in-person voting for the from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. today and Friday; from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday next week; from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, April 30; from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, May 1; and from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Monday, May 2.
Wichman informed The Crescent-News that about 340 persons had voted early in-person at the Defiance County Board of Elections as of Tuesday afternoon. Another 194 had been sent ballots in the mail with 87 returned.
“We’re seeing more of a turnout from school districts that have a levy on,” she said. “Overall, it’s been pretty slow.”
Ayersville Local Schools has two tax levies on the ballot; Central Local Schools has one.
Wichman added that some confusion among voters has surfaced. This primarily is attributed to elections that have been postponed — for Ohio House and Senate seats.
Boards of elections still do not know when elections for those positions — hamstrung by an ongoing redistricting controversy at the state level — will be held.
