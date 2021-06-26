Chardon Polka Band
Tim Reynolds/C-N photo

Thursday evening at 7 p.m. at Triangle Park in downtown Defiance, the Chardon Polka Band filled the park with polka music. This was the first of several Music in Your Parks concerts scheduled for this summer by the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau. As can be seen in the photo, many people enjoyed the free concert. They brought lawn chairs and filled the street in front of St. Paul Lutheran, as well as the lawn at Triangle Park.

