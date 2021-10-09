• Paulding County
Polk to speak:
Paulding Church of Christ, 345 Klinger Road, will host meetings on commitment, led by John Polk II, of Oneida, Tenn., today and Sunday. The event will be held today at the church at 7 p.m., and on Sunday at 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. For more information, call 440-319-5886.
