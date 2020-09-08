Defiance County’s political parties are gearing up for what is expected to be a contentious November election with voters paying especially close attention to the presidential election.
As such, party officials are busy distributing signs for the race between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden, and figuring out what to do about campaign headquarters.
According to Defiance County’s Democratic Party chairman, Charlie Bakle, 150 Biden signs have been given away by local party officials so far, with 50 still available.
He expects a new batch of 100 signs for Biden and his vice presidential candidate choice, Kamala Harris, to arrive this week from a supplier (Clear Images) in Toledo.
Signs also are available for other Democratic Party candidates running for state and local office.
Persons interested in picking them up can contact Bakle at 419-783-8436.
Bakle said county Democrats have not yet established a campaign headquarters, and this remains an open question given the coronavirus situation.
“We have some members who are a little leery because of the coronavirus,” he said. “I’m still working on details.”
Meanwhile, the Defiance County Republican Party plans to set up a campaign headquarters at 218 Clinton St. in downtown Defiance, directly across from the county courthouse, according to Ian Weber, party chairman.
He informed The Crescent-News Friday that proposed hours will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesdays, 4-6 p.m. Fridays and 9-11 a.m. Saturdays.
During those hours, Weber noted, political signs can be picked up at the headquarters. These also will be available during the party’s drive-thru pulled pork fundraiser scheduled for 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Pontiac Park in Defiance (lasting that long if food doesn’t run out.)
Weber stated Saturday that county Republicans have given away about 250 Donald Trump signs with another 350 still available. More can be accessed if the first 600 run out, said Weber, noting that “we have quite a few people asking for them.”
Signs also are available at the Republican Party headquarters for other GOP candidates running for state and local office.
