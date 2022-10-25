Voters in several villages in Paulding County will decide on a number of levies regarding emergency services and other issues.
Grover Hill residents will see two levies, both seeking to make an impact on the village.
The village is seeking a 10-mill, five-year additional levy for police protection. The levy would generate approximately $29,905 annually, according to information from the Paulding County Auditor's Office. For someone who owns a home valued at $100,000, it would cost approximately $350 yearly.
"The police levy was based on the need in the village," said Mayor John Moon. "We don't presently have a police force. To resurrect or bring into conformity a force, we needed to put a heavy levy on."
Moon said, if the levy passes, village residents will see a police presence as soon as January 1.
Voters in the village also will see a 9-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses. The levy would generate $26,906 each year and cost the owner of a home valued at $100,000 approximately $314.88 annually.
Moon explained the renewal is vital for the village.
"We have no industry and have been forced to enact more millage to keep us operating in the black," he stated. "It won't go to increases in pay, just toward current expenses. We had to put our collective heads together and pull for the levy for current expenses. We realize the cost is high, but it will enable us to continue services to the village."
Voters in the village of Payne also will see two levies on the ballot.
Payne residents will vote on a 1-mill, five-year replacement levy for fire apparatus including the purchase of a new fire truck.
"This is just a replacement levy we've historically had since as along as I remember," said Payne Mayor Austin Scheiner. "We typical replace a fire truck every 10 years. This is a levy we put in place many, many years ago to help the village prepare for that portion of the expense when it comes around."
The levy will generate $14,951 annually, according to the Paulding County Auditor's Office. It will cost the owner of a home valued at $100,000, approximately $35 each year.
Payne voters also will see a 1-mill, five-year replace levy for police protection. It will generate $14,951 yearly and cost the owner of a home valued at $100,000, approximately $35 annually.
Payne Police Chief Rodney Miller said the levy is need as costs have increased for everyone.
"We hired a full-time officer," he explained. "We have expenses as far as salaries and also have fuel prices have gone up. There also are expenses of car maintenance and insurance went up. It's just general operating expenses as everything has gone up."
Scheiner said the replacement levy for police protection is important for the village.
"There are a couple of levies that fund the police department and what they don't cover are covered out of the village's funds," he stated. "The levies (both the police and fire ones) are nothing new as they are replacements for levies that have been there as long as I remember."
Besides the villages, one township also will decide on a levy.
Voters in Benton Township will see a 1.5-mill, five year replacement levy for fire and EMS services. The levy, if passed, will generate $65,486 annually and cost the owner of a home valued at $100,000 approximately $52.50 a year, according to the Paulding County Auditor's Office.
Benton Township Trustee Randy Noggle said the levy is needed to help budget issues regarding EMTs and other emergency services in the township.
"We're running a staff during the day and the fire house and that takes more money," he said. "The cost of equipment is more as well. It's just demand and maintaining a healthy fire and EMS."
