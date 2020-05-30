Defiance Police Chief Todd Shafer is sharing information from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in regards to scams involving the coronavirus and federal stimulus checks.
Shafer shared information from the FTC that “scammers are using stimulus payments to try to rip people off. They might try to get you to pay a fee to get your stimulus payment. Or they might try to convince you to give them your Social Security number, bank account or government benefits debit card account number.”
Here are tips for avoiding a coronavirus stimulus payment scam:
• Only use irs.gov/coronavirus (https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payments) to submit information to the IRS.
• The IRS won’t contact you by the phone, email, test message or social media with information about your stimulus payment, or ask you for your Social Security number, bank account or government benefits debit card account number. Anyone who does is a scammer phishing for your information.
• You don’t have to pay to get your stimulus money.
• The IRS will not tell you to deposit your stimulus check then send them money back because they paid you more than they owed you. This is a fake check scam.
