The City of Defiance, the Andrew L. Tuttle Memorial Museum, and the Defiance City Hall of Fame committee have announced Vincent Polce, Ph.D. as the 2022 Defiance City Hall of Fame inductee.
The induction is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, May 13, at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave. The Andrew L. Tuttle Memorial Museum, 514 W. Third St. — due west of the Stroede — will be open following the program for visitors to view the Hall of Fame exhibit featuring Polce.
This event is free and open to the public.
Polce was the director of the Defiance High School bands for 36 years. As an instrumental music educator he once said, “I have attempted to teach our students the value of the performing arts and the ability to express oneself through music.”
While Polce was director and conductor of the Defiance High School symphonic, concert and marching bands, they earned local, state and national attention with their performance excellence. The Marching Band of Class performed in numerous parades that included the annual Halloween parades in downtown Defiance; the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, Calif.; the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade in New York City; Brach’s Candy Parade in Chicago; and the Epcot Center Parade, in Orlando, Fla.
Polce’s also presided over Sousa style pop concerts and organized the Band Spectacular, which showcased the DHS Marching Band of Class, quality high school bands from the surrounding area and college bands from the MAC and Big Ten.
Polce was a conductor of the Defiance College Community Band comprised of area musicians and Defiance College students. And he was instrumental in reorganizing the Bud Widmer Rube Band — and performed in it — the Brass Works Quintet and the Big Band Sound of the DDBB.
His many accolades include induction into the Ohio Band Directors Hall of Fame, the 2001 Ohio Music Education Association’s Educator of the Year distinction, the 2003 Defiance Chamber of Commerce Mike Schultz Leadership Award and the 2009 Defiance College Pilgrim Medal.
Hans Zipfel, Defiance High School social studies educator and mentor to the Hall of Fame presenters comment on Polce’s induction.
“Anticipation is running high at Defiance High School this spring as one of our own is to be inducted into the Defiance City Hall of Fame,” he stated. “Dr. Vincent Polce was an icon at this institution. His resonance is present. The impact of his time here still reverberates throughout our school.
“For 36 years he directed the bands, developed the Band Spectacular and founded the Sousa Concert,” he added. “Vince was not just a local celebrity; above all else he was a genuine human being with a dry wit, sharp tongue, and a keen sense of humor. He was obviously a great instructor/teacher, but very much an empowering colleague, and a good friend to many. He is missed. Our students eagerly look forward to cooperating with the Tuttle Museum, its staff, the City Historian’s Office, and the City of Defiance. In honoring Mr. Polce’s legacy within the city, among its denizens, and intertwined within its culture, we honor ourselves too. Our students always benefit from working in league with those who take great civic pride in this city and its people. We are very grateful for the opportunity to help out.”
To qualify for a Defiance Hall of Fame nomination the person must have been deceased for more than 10 years and meet two of the following criteria: have been born in Defiance, lived in the city for at least eight years, died a resident of Defiance, or be buried in the city. In addition, the nominee must be associated with a significant historical, cultural or humanitarian activity in Defiance or must have brought recognition to Defiance.
The Andrew L. Tuttle Memorial Museum is open to the public on Thursdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Thursdays and from 1-4 p.m. on the first Sunday of the month.
It is closed on holidays and can be contacted by calling 419-782-0746 or emailing thetuttle@cityofdefiance.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.