Members of the Defiance High School Band of Class play a tribute to the late Dr. Vince Polce who was inducted into the Defiance City Hall of Fame during a ceremony Friday evening at the Stroede Center for the Arts.
One of Defiance’s musical giants was feted Friday night at the Stroede Center for the Arts when he was welcomed into the Defiance City Hall of Fame.
Dr. Vince Polce, who died on Dec. 14, 2011 at age 67, was the Defiance High School Band of Class’ director during two tenures (1967-1985 and 1986-2004).
Following some introductory remarks by Judy Dally of the Andrew L. Tuttle Museum and Defiance Mayor Mike McCann, high school juniors Caden Hazelton and Sunny Lloyd helped tell the story of Polce as he became — fresh out of college — a band director in 1966 at Grand Rapids High School in Wood County. A year later, he came to Defiance, serving as the director until 1985, pausing to earn a doctorate from Ohio State University and resuming as DHS band director in 1986 until his retirement in 2004.
Others, such as Tim Booth, who played alongside Polce; Kathy Booth, the current DHS band director; and Rod Miller, a contemporary and friend, who still directs bands, also recalled fondly Polce’s musical talents, his work, his teaching skills and his humble nature.
Vince’s wife, Donna, also spoke during Friday’s ceremony, reading a poem in her husband’s honor, and saying thank you.
But the loudest sounds were delivered by 17 DHS band members who took the stage at the Stroede, playing the school fight song and a couple of other tunes in Polce’s honor as an image of the longtime director was displayed behind them on a screen.
Polce’s bands enjoyed much success, garnering 35 consecutive state “superior” designations and playing at such venues as the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (three times), Rose Bowl Tournament of Roses Parade (twice), the Orange Bowl Parade, Citrus Bowl Parade and others.
And he was remembered for establishing the annual DHS Band Spectacular and Sousa concert, events still going today.
As his successor, Kathy Booth offered kind words and praise for Polce.
“He taught me that humility and leading by example goes a long way in gaining the respect of the students and fellow teachers,” said Booth. “... There is no one more deserving than Vince for the recognition he’s receiving tonight. Vince, I hope you’re smiling down. We miss you every day.”
