PAULDING — Fighting the stigma of drug addiction, friends Jeff Beam and Darrel Egnor began a podcast in September 2021 and together they have strove to change the narrative and provide aid for those most lost on this journey called life.
One of such ways was creating a handyman business called My Father’s Hands and hiring recovering addicts and felons to better help them transition into society and live well.
A lot of the jobs through My Father’s Hands were done for people Beam knew (the first job he and his team accomplished was for his mother). However, word spread of the little business and eventually reached the ear of Paulding preschool teacher, Ann Miller.
Miller shared that she was apprehensive at first, knowing that My Father’s Hands exclusively hired those that hold felony charges and are in recovery. However, she said she was “blown away” by Beam’s “Christian attitude.”
Upon him and the team arriving, she described how they gathered around and recited a prayer, taking her into the fold as well. Her experience with My Father’s Hands inspired her to reach out to The Crescent-News and spread the word of the work Egnor and Beam have set out to do.
“It was such an uplifting experience. ... I enjoyed them all so much. Every time I came back to see how things were going — cause’ of course I’m curious — they were so much fun,” Miller praised.
De-stigmatizing addiction and drug offenders is difficult and the work can get tiring, admitted Egnor and Beam. The sheer volume of people seeking help can get to them at times, but it doesn’t surprise them that there are so many out there.
“Our correction system is we warehouse people and that’s it,” Beam pointed out blankly.
When he was facilitated himself, he said there were 170 people on his side of the dorm and 170 on the other side of the dorm and that was only the first floor. There were 1,000 people in his camp in total and only one CO per 350.
“They call it the Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, but there are not enough rehabilitation programs and there’s certainly no correcting,” he stated.
For Beam and Egnor, the lack of a drug court program in Defiance County is an issue because being sent to jail is not a solution to the problem — it actually worsens the problem.
“When you go to prison, there’s more drugs in prison than there is on the streets. I’ve seen more drugs in prison than I did my whole time being alive in the state of Ohio,” Egnor revealed.
The two have gotten close to Judge Tiffany Beckman of Paulding County, where there is a drug court program that has been running for eight years. Beckman handled Egnor’s case in the past and has also guest starred on the Resurrection Recovery podcast. Today, her interview is the second most listened to episode.
“Judge Beckman, her main goal is not to send people to prison, that’s why I love her,” Egnor praised. “She will give you a chance. First offenders, usually she’ll let you — unless it’s a really bad case — she’ll give you a chance at drug court. Williams County has a really good drug court, Van Wert has drug court, Defiance County, well...” he trailed off.
“Fulton County has it, Williams County has it, Paulding County has it. Why does Defiance County, the largest of the five counties, why does Defiance County not have a drug court when we have the largest county out of those five?” questioned Beam. “And we’re also the ones on (U.S) 24 which means we are part of the main hub where the drugs are coming through. Because they’re coming from 24 to Fort Wayne and Toledo, and back again from Detroit to Chicago. I know that as a fact.”
Beam went on to explain why drug court is important. In the first 18 months, drug addicts are at an 85% relapse rate. After 18 months, that percentage decreases to 15%. A drug court program gives those in recovery more stability and time to reach that crucial 18-month marker.
“This year, we’ve lost over a dozen of close friends and mentors, and it hurts. It hurts when you’re fighting a losing battle,” Beam said. “For a lot of these people, they look at those statistics and they (think) ‘well, once a drug addict, always a drug addict’ and then it’s perpetuated by the cycle and the system. Once you get in the grinder, you’re in there. I go from county to prison to rehab to county to prison to rehab to county to rehab to county back again — why? Because I’ve lost hope.”
The Crescent-News reached out to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray for comment.
“Our local system accomplishes anything and everything that the drug courts can accomplish,” Murray said. “We have an early diversion program in my (prosecutor’s) office that allows low level drug offenders an opportunity to avoid prosecution at all if they voluntarily participate in drug treatment. We also commonly use intervention in lieu of conviction ... by agreeing to follow rules of supervision and follow rules of treatment similar to what they would be doing if they were subject to drug court. Even folks that are convicted of felony offenses are commonly placed under supervision instead of incarcerated and re-required to complete treatment.”
Beam stated that the diversion program is great, but it is not enough.
“A drug court program allows for another level of accountability,” he explained.
Along with more frequent check-ins, successful drug court programs that Beam has witnessed helps participants in achieving goals like securing housing, filing out job applications and providing transportation to meetings. On top of supervision, there is case management and it teaches those in recovery essential life skills.
(This is the second in a series of three articles on the podcast “Resurrection Recovery,” and how it seeks to assist those with felony convictions and/or substance abuse addictions.)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.