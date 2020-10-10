Defiance County voters are deciding two commissioner races this fall, with a first-term incumbent facing a challenge from a Defiance city councilman in one of them.
That contest is between Republican Mick Pocratsky, the incumbent commissioner, and Democrat John Hancock, a sitting councilman for Defiance’s Ward 2 seat. The winner on Nov. 3 will begin a four-year term in January.
In Pocratsky’s case, he is seeking a second term, having won an initial four-year stint in 2017 in a contested race. That predated a 20-year run on Hicksville Village Council for Pocratsky, as well as a 27-year career as a county juvenile probation officer.
Hancock, a local realtor with Hanna Realty and Defiance City Schools bus driver, has elected office experience as well.
He first served one term as an at-large councilman from 2014-18, but was narrowly bumped out in his November 2017 re-election bid. However, he was soon appointed in January 2018 to fill the vacant Ward 2 seat before winning a contested election in November 2019 for that position’s current four-year term.
If Hancock wins the commissioner race, he’ll have to step down from city council, which would prompt council to conduct interviews and name a replacement.
The Pocratsky-Hancock race isn’t the only commissioner contest on the ballot. Democrat Diane Mayer faces Republican David Kern — winner of a four-person GOP primary in April — for the other seat now held by Gary Plotts, who is not on the ballot following his unsuccessful bid in April for county sheriff. (Profiles of Kern and Mayer will be published in a future edition of The Crescent-News.)
The third county commissioner seat is held by Ryan Mack, whose seat will be up for election in 2022.
Profiles of Pocratsky and Hancock follow:
John Hancock
Age: 52
Address: 656 Washington Ave.
Education: 1968 graduate, Tinora High School; 1997 graduate, Northwest State Community College, associate degree in accounting; 2019 graduate, Defiance College, bachelor’s degree in business administration; attended Owens Community College
Family: wife, Lisa Crumit-Hancock; daughter, Katherine; son, William
Occupation: real estate agent with Hanna Realty, bus driver for Defiance City Schools
Previous political offices: Defiance at-large councilman, 2014-18; Ward 2 councilman since January 2018
Party affiliation: Democrat
Reason for seeking office: “As a lifelong citizen of Defiance County, I know our county has much to offer the region and state. I experienced this growing up, and see it today. Additionally, I have always wanted to serve my communities to the best of my ability in order to grow and strengthen them. Now, after developing my leadership experience through positions such as Defiance city councilperson since 2014, OAPSE-AFSCME Local 0009 president since 2016, Northwest Ohio Board of Realtors president in 2015 and other opportunities, I am ready, well prepared and eager to serve Defiance County.
“As a leader, I will continue to come to the table with an open mind and an attitude of servant leadership to see our county grow. Decisions at the county level have a profound impact on the lives and livelihood of thousands of people. Because of this, we need to act on what is best for all of our citizens and not be driven by state or national leaders. I am running to give back to our community and to ensure the farmers, small business owners and all taxpayers have a voice in Defiance County.”
Top goals: “1. Promote economic development throughout Defiance County: I will promote economic development by working to procure and strengthen federal and state grant/program opportunities for the county. In addition, I will work to strengthen the ability of the Defiance County Economic Development Office to attract the most innovative, vibrant and stable industries to our area.
“2. Responsibly maintain the taxing, budgeting, appropriating and purchasing authority of Defiance County: I will uphold fiscal responsibilities by rationally and consciously managing all county funds to achieve the greatest good in a transparent and honest manner. I think an emphasis should always be on maintaining and improving county infrastructure, as well as maintaining and improving the funding for county agencies.
“3. Provide support and oversight for Defiance County agencies: I will oversee and aid county agencies by maintaining close relationships with agencies under the Defiance County commissioners’ purview and working together to strengthen them. For example, I look forward to working with the leaders of the Defiance County wastewater operations, landfill and environmental services. These agencies provide necessary services (water collection and treatment, trash collection and disposal, and recycling and litter programs) that significantly improve our qualities of life. I will work to ensure agencies such as these have all they need to provide their necessary services.
“Another critical agency is the Defiance County Senior Services. We cannot forget to invest in county programs to provide nutritious food, transportation, education, community activities and more for our senior citizens.
Mick Pocratsky
Age: 63
Address: 322 Antwerp Drive, Hicksville
Education: 1975 graduate, Hicksville High School; 1992 graduate, Defiance College; attended University of Mississippi
Family: wife, Pam; son, Matthew; daughter, Toni
Occupation: Defiance County commissioner
Previous political offices: Hicksville Village Council, 1996-2016; county commissioner since 2017
Party affiliation: Republican
Reason for seeking office: “Five years ago I was sought out to run as a candidate for the office of county commissioner. It was believed that my unique set of experiences (27 years as a Defiance County employee and 20 years as an elected village councilman) prepared me to serve at the next level.
“As a county commissioner for the last four years, I am proud of the board’s accomplishments. I am especially proud of this board’s first three years. I believe the COVID-19 pandemic has short-changed what was gearing up to be one of the best local economic years in recent memory. I, like all of you, look forward to the final day of COVID-19.
“I will continue to use county dollars judiciously. I look forward to continuing my work with elected officials and county employees. I especially look forward to serving the citizens of Defiance County.”
Top goals: “1. Improve connectivity: High-speed and high-quality internet connectivity is as important in rural Ohio as it is in metropolitan areas. Connectivity is now as vital on the farm and in the school as it is in the workplace. The commissioners board constantly works with local connectivity experts. Most recently, COVID-19 canceled opportunities to meet and work with Robert Gallardo, a broadband expert with Purdue University. This meeting will occur at some point in the future.
“2. Economic development: Four years ago, one of my goals was to see the ‘new’ Elliott Road speculative building full of employees. Through the hard work of the CIC, economic development office and others, that has been accomplished. I see the need for more speculative buildings, on both ends of the county. Our office will work with local entrepreneurs with the goal being more business and employment opportunities in Defiance County.
“3. Continue and improve the county demolition program: Five years ago, the board of commissioners created a demolition program to eliminate blighted residential properties throughout the county. Since 2016, this board of commissioners has continued the demolition idea of the previous board. Thirty-nine blighted residential properties have been disposed of. I would like to see the program expanded to include blighted commercial properties.”
