The late Larry Plummer, teaming with his brother, Ray, had a vision for an industrial park on Defiance’s west side that took some time to develop, but things have moved forward recently in that direction.
Larry died on Dec. 18, so he did not get to see the groundbreaking held Wednesday morning (see related story) on a 49-plus acre site in Enterprise Industrial Park for Tessenderlo Kerley, Inc. (TKI), which will build a fertilizer plant there.
But his memory was a prominent part of the festivities when he was honored prior to the main event with a special ceremony at Pioneer Lines’ rail yard on Defiance’s Jackson Avenue (see related story). The rail company will play a vital role in providing service to TKI and getting the plant’s factory to market.
With Plummer family members in attendance, Pioneer’s president and chief executive officer, Alex Yeros, and Defiance Mayor Mike McCann spoke about the project and the brothers’ efforts.
“We’re all here today because of enterprising business people like Larry and Ray — and of course the folks at Tessenderlo Kerley — came together here to create business for the community, and our railroad really serves as an avenue to bring goods in and out of the area,” said Yeros. “So, we’re very thankful for the business, we’re very thankful for Larry and Ray, and the vision that you all had for what can happen in this area and the business that can be created, the jobs that can be created, the investment, and the tax base that brings to the community.”
Too, Yeros thanked Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation Executive Director Erika Willitzer for helping “bring all of this together.”
On a beautiful sunny morning, McCann said the weather was “heaven-sent.”
“I just honestly think that there’s no way Larry Plummer was going to let it rain on this parade,” he said. “So, I’m guessing this was heaven-sent today, and it feels like a heaven-sent kind of day to me.”
Continuing, McCann paid tribute to both Plummer brothers.
“I’ll just say as a tribute to Larry and Ray — and I (had known) Larry for a long time and I’ve gotten to know Ray more since I’ve been mayor — ... what fine gentlemen they were.
And certainly they had a passion to develop that park out there and they wanted to see something happening in that park, and we’re going to see that happen today. But they were just wonderful to work with.”
McCann also reflected on Larry’s last moments and his awareness about the deal with TKI. He said he spoke with Ray shortly after Larry died.
“... Ray called me and told me that Larry had passed, and it was a sad moment,” recalled McCann. “But Ray couldn’t assure me enough that Larry was clear-headed enough that a deal had been made. So he is up in heaven knowing that a deal had been made, and we’re very thankful for that.”
