pioneer rail photo

Pioneer Lines CEO Alex Yeros (second from left) addresses a special ceremony held in honor of Larry Plummer during a ceremony Wednesday morning on Jackson Avenue. Plummer, who passed away in December, helped develop Defiance's Enterprise Industrial Park with his brother, Ray. Plummer passed away just after a deal was concluded that helped bring Tessenderlo Kerley, Inc. to the industrial park, served by Pioneer Lines.

 Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

The late Larry Plummer, teaming with his brother, Ray, had a vision for an industrial park on Defiance’s west side that took some time to develop, but things have moved forward recently in that direction.

