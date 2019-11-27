Defiance County’s first-term sheriff will have election opposition next year from a fellow public official.
Sheriff Doug Engel has filed his petitions with the county’s board of elections for the March primary, along with Gary Plotts, a former sheriff’s deputy and current Defiance County commissioner.
The two Republicans each have been certified by the county’s board of elections, according to that office’s deputy director, Tonya Wichman. Their names will appear on the March 17, 2020, GOP primary ballot.
Partisan candidates have until 4 p.m. Dec. 18 to file for the March primary, moved up from May due to the presidential election year. No other Republicans or Democrats had filed for the sheriff’s race as of early Tuesday afternoon.
The winner on March 17 moves to the general election, where he may or may not face opposition for a new four-year term beginning in January 2021.
Each won contested elections in 2016 — Engel for sheriff following the long tenure of David Westrick; and Plotts for commissioner, when he ousted an incumbent.
“I have always wanted to be sheriff,” explained Plotts, whose commissioner term expires on Jan. 2, 2021. “It’s been my goal ever since I was in law enforcement. ... I just feel the time is ready to move forward. My original plan was to serve two terms as commissioner and run for sheriff, but then I decided it was better for me to do it now instead of waiting.”
Plotts got his start in law enforcement in Paulding County in 1996 as a reserve deputy and corrections officer for the sheriff’s office there. Simultaneously, Plotts served as an associate deputy for the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office.
He joined the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office in 2001, last serving as the agency’s DARE officer before stepping down in December 2015 to run for county commissioner.
Plotts also has been the Oakwood police chief since July 2017.
Engel, who has been with the sheriff’s office for 35 years, declined to comment on Plotts’ decision to run against him. But he noted his reasons for seeking re-election.
“I’m seeking a second term based upon our achievements in the last three years, and continuing to move the agency forward,” he said. “I’m running on my credentials, not only our achievements. I’m running based upon my education, my knowledge and obviously the way we are handling the sheriff’s office. I feel that we’re doing the best that we can with the budget received.”
At present, Plotts is one of the county’s three commissioners who preside over the budgets of all county departments, including the sheriff’s office. County officials are in the process of putting those budgets together for 2020.
