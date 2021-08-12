WAUSEON — A Cleveland woman has entered pleas here in Fulton County Common Pleas Court to three charges alleging that she fled from police in a stolen vehicle earlier this year.
Deztaney Spencer, 22, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; and grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. She was being held Wednesday in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.
Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.
Spencer had been indicted by a Fulton county grand jury on the above charges in February.
They alleged that on Jan. 11 she was found driving a Dodge Challenger stolen from Terry Henricks Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Archbold, and failed to stop as ordered to do so by law enforcement.
During the chase, which ended with her arrest in Archbold, she allegedly crashed into another vehicle on Fulton County Road D.
The defendant’s pleas came nearly three months after her case was to have gone to trial.
A jury was seated on May 11, but Spencer informed the court that she wished to employ her own counsel in place of her court-appointed attorney. Court records indicated that the jury had been seated on May 11 just before she made her request.
But Spencer did not employ her own counsel, at which point Nicholas Fee of Bryan was appointed to the case. He appeared with Spencer during her recent plea hearing.
Charges are pending in Fulton County Common Pleas Court against Spencer’s co-defendant — Thorne Carrington, 28, Cleveland. His case is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on Friday.
He also was found driving a stolen vehicle on Jan. 11 — a Dodge Charger stolen in Strongsville, a Cleveland suburb.
Carrington had been indicted on three charges in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court and was convicted of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, in July. He was placed on community control for one year.
