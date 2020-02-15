Defiance Moose Lodge 2094 recently awarded a grant of $1,000 to Friends of Independence State Park for new playground equipment. Discussing the grant are Darrell Handy (left), playground committee member; and Bill Hesselschwardt, Moose Lodge administrator. The Moose fund is held by the Defiance Area Foundation (DAF).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.