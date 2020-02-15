Playground equipment

Defiance Moose Lodge 2094 recently awarded a grant of $1,000 to Friends of Independence Dam State Park for new playground equipment. Discussing the grant are Darrell Handy (left), playground committee member; and Bill Hesselschwardt, Moose Lodge administrator. The Moose fund is held by the Defiance Area Foundation (DAF).

 Photo courtesy of DAF

