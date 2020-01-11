Randy Wright, vice president of the Friends of the Independence Dam State Park, is pictured with Kirstie Mack, executive director of the Defiance Development and Visitors’ Bureau (DDVB), after accepting a $1,000 donation from the DDVB to be put toward the purchase and installation of new playground equipment at the park.
