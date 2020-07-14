Approximately 20 members of the Friends of Independence Dam State Park were busy Saturday installing playground equipment at the park. The group raised $15,000 in donations from area businesses to purchase the equipment. The playground will not be ready for use until later this month. Anyone wishing to learn more about Friends of Independence Dam State Park may check them out on Facebook.
