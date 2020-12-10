• Defiance County
Performances set:
The Huber Opera House & Civic Center, 157 E. High St., Hicksville, will stage performances of the comedy "Bad Auditions by Bad Actors" this weekend. Friday and Saturday show time will be 7:30 p.m. and Sunday's matinee will be at 2 p.m.
Limited reserved seating tickets are $15 each and may be purchased by calling 419-542-9553 or 419-506-0151.
