• Defiance County

Performances set:

The Huber Opera House & Civic Center, 157 E. High St., Hicksville, will stage performances of the comedy "Bad Auditions by Bad Actors" this weekend. Friday and Saturday show time will be 7:30 p.m. and Sunday's matinee will be at 2 p.m.

Limited reserved seating tickets are $15 each and may be purchased by calling 419-542-9553 or 419-506-0151.

Load comments