“Play Misty for Me,” a thriller from 1971, will be shown at the Stroede Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 8. Doors open at 7 p.m.
In this movie, popular radio show host Dave Garver (Clint Eastwood) becomes restless in his relationship with his girlfriend (Donna Mills). Impulsively, he goes out and sleeps with a woman (Jessica Walter) he meets at a nightclub. After the fact, he finds out she was not an anonymous hookup, but an obsessive fan who has called in repeatedly to request he play the song “Misty.” Garver soon discovers extricating himself from the woman will be no easy feat as she becomes increasingly psychotic.
This movie is R-rated.
Cinema at the Stroede is presented by the Defiance Community Cultural Council. The movies are free and open to the public. Freewill donations are accepted. The series allows the community to view classic movies on the big screen as originally intended. Movie time is 7:30 p.m. on the second Saturday of the month.
The Stroede Center for the Arts is located at 319 Wayne Ave., Defiance.
All events are subject to COVID-19 large gathering guidelines. Moviegoers are requested to wear masks. For more information call 419-784-3401 or go to www.defiancearts.org.
