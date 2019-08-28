• Defiance County
Plant-a-Seed:
The Defiance Tractor Supply store, 08718 Ohio 66, is inviting young gardeners to its Plant-a-Seed event for a free opportunity to learn the basics of gardening with a hands-on activity.
On Saturday, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., young customers can visit the store to plant a perennial butterfly garden, while supplies last. A team member will be available to guide the children in the activity and explain the best ways to nurture and care for their future garden.
Once complete, participants can take their seeds home to monitor their growth and watch them attract butterflies as they flourish. Team members will be available to answer future questions and provide advice to these young gardeners. Defiance County 4-H is a participating event partner.
