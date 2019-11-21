Improvements planned at Defiance’s East Side Park were discussed during the city parks board meeting Wednesday afternoon.
City council approved two ordinances on Oct. 1 concerning improvements to the park, located between Karnes and Ottawa avenues, and formerly known as Compo Park.
The first allowed a contract with the company GameTime for the purchase and installation of playground equipment at the park, while the second authorized a contract with DWA Recreation, a sister company to Game Time, for a shelterhouse. (The park was formerly known as Compo Park before the land was purchased by the city from the Compo family.)
The playground equipment — to be installed next spring — will cost $178,271.87, with $170,000 covered by a community development block grant, while the 30-foot by 30-foot shelterhouse’s cost is $77,490, with a $32,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources offsetting the amount.
“(We’re) putting a lot of money into, but it’s a park that definitely, definitely needs an upgrade,” said city Director of Service Rob Cereghin.
He told the parks board that the orientation of the ballfield will be adjusted to a 180-degree angle, and should be finished around August 2020.
It will include new backstops and bleachers, he said.
The shelterhouse, Cereghin reported, is being purchased this week and should be installed by the end of June 2020.
Also Wednesday, Cereghin updated the board on recent improvements to the new wooded walking trail at the city reservoir property.
Those updates included a trash receptacle and new benches at the observation platform in the middle of the trail.
He noted the popularity of the facility since it opened last spring.
“I’ve never seen an area so busy as that,” he told the board. “That parking lot off of Precision (Way) has always got cars. It’s packed. People walk it constantly in there.”
Asked about the possibility of snow removal on the trail, Cereghin said he has equipment to do the job, but he said he would play it by ear for now.
In other business:
• Cereghin explained that a new ballfield will be renovated at Bronson Park. Some $14,000 appears in the city’s proposed 2020 budget for this purpose. Board member Luis Rivera Jr. suggested establishing a wiffle ball field in a grassy area at Bronson Park.
• the board tentatively scheduled Clean Up Your Parks Day in 2020 for April 4. Rivera suggested enlisting help from Defiance College’s football team.
• Rivera proposed to begin a Facebook page for the city’s parks and recreation department. This also could be used to sign up kids for baseball and softball leagues, he suggested.
• the board set its 2020 meetings for Feb. 19, May 20, Aug. 19 and Nov. 18.
