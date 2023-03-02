A developer has announced plans for a new assisted living and memory care community facility along with independent townhomes for independent living in Defiance.
Legacy Living and Ally Development Company are partnering in the $29.5 million development of the senior living community to be located off Latchaw Drive just beyond ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital.
Pending final approvals, construction will begin in this summer and with the independent living Townhomes ready to lease summer of 2024 and the main building be completed in the last part of next year, according to the press release. The community will feature 65 assisted living and 29 memory care apartments with a number of amenities, including a full-service bar, multiple dining areas, activity room, beauty and barber salon, library, chapel, game room, and fitness center. Also, 30 one and two-bedroom townhomes will be offered with attached garages, porches and walking paths.
The project is expected to create 200 construction jobs as well as 60-70 permanent jobs once the community is open.
“We are excited to get started” said Tony Schantz, principal and founder of Legacy Living. “Defiance has been a market that we’ve have had our eye on for quite a while and it fits well with Legacy Living’s operational services. We saw an opportunity to not only extend our mission and culture, but to expand upon what we do best as an organization.”
“A number of factors went into the decision to locate in Defiance,” stated Gary Joy, chief development officer of the development group. “We looked at the demographics, at the age and income of the surrounding area and just found that based on the current supply of the facilities within the market we found a need for additional services including assisted living, memory care, and independent living. It checks all the boxes for a market that is in need of a development like this.”
Ally Development was created to bring new senior living developments to communities just like Defiance. The development team has been involved with the developments of over 15 new senior living projects in northwest Ohio in the past 20 years from Lima to Sylvania and Willard to Defiance.
“We are excited to work with the Legacy Living leadership team that Tony has assembled and understand their mission,” said Joy. “With an aging baby boomer population, the need for senior living communities will only increase.”
“The oldest baby boomer is 77 years old with the youngest turning 65 in 2029,” commented Ross Oberhausen, CEO for Ally Development. “Industry average age in an assisted living community is 83, so the demand is going to continue over the next 15-20 years. We are seeing this across the country, where there’s definitely going to be a strong demand for a while.”
