Those who’ve traveled along Defiance’s East River Drive recently may have noticed surveying work in a field between the Maumee River and Kettenring Hills Subdivision.
That’s where a new wetland — to be designed and built by a contractor with an Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) grant — is planned. In the meantime, the firm Biohabitats, Inc., Cleveland, is preparing the ground with survey and design work.
“Biohabitats is just starting the process doing the surveying and the initial work, so they can get the permitting and conceptual design,” said Jen English, the city’s stormwater coordinator. “So that will happen first.”
The company will submit plans to the city and may also need permits from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Ohio EPA, according to English.
While construction work figures to begin in the fall, according to English, completion isn’t likely until 2023.
“There’s just so many variables,” she explained of the city’s agreement with ODNR. “... It definitely will be completed by the fall of 2023 and possibly sooner.”
Defiance City Council approved a contract with Biohabitats in January for $220,225.41.
But this is only one aspect of the project. Later, Biohabitats will build the wetland after an additional contract is extended.
Funding for the project is being provided by an ODNR grant through the H2Ohio program aimed at improving water quality in the Lake Erie watershed. The grant totals $1,554,797.
According to English, a “huge variety” of grasses, plants and trees will be planted on the site. This will be designed not only to improve water quality, but also focus on “good habitat and good diversity of beneficial insects and water fowl,” she said.
The wetland will be the second of any consequence in Defiance involving the municipal government. An experimental site for testing water quality on Winn Road near the city reservoir was built last year under the auspices of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
An Auglaize River tributary (Colwell Creek or Colwell Ditch), which carries the water to be analyzed, crosses beneath the west end of the city’s wooded reservoir trail.
English said this site already has attracted some interesting wildlife, with approximately 50 migrating sandhill cranes showing up recently.
