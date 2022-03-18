Two proposed housing developments in Defiance are on the table — one on the southside, the other on the city's northside that will be discussed further during a third public hearing Monday in three months.
The proposal by Cash Waggner & Associates, Jasper, Ind., to construct "market-rate" apartments between Walmart and Wooded Acres Estates subdivision is on the Defiance planning commission's agenda for 4:30 p.m. Monday in the city service building, 631 Perry St. The commission discussed the project's pending site plan during its January and February meetings.
A second housing proposal — just outside the city limits at the southeast corner of Ohio 15 and Carter Road — also will be under consideration soon. According to Mayor Mike McCann, a Fort Wayne developer wants to construct single-family homes on the property, owned by Aaron Zimmerman.
A preliminary site plan for a project involving 80 homes will be considered by the commission in April, noted McCann. However, other administrative matters would have to be accomplished as well.
The property lies outside the city limits and is proposed for annexation into Defiance. An annexation petition is pending while the land also would have to be rezoned, probably to an R-2 designation, according to McCann.
"It's good news for our schools, it's good news for our employers, it's good newsfor the community, including the real estate market," he said, adding that "the demand is there."
According to McCann, the price range is about $168,000 for the proposed homes.
That development appears to be far less controversial than the one proposed on Defiance's northside. Wooded Acres Estates residents expressed various concerns about the aforementioned apartment complex plan during the January and February planning commission meetings.
They are adamantly opposed to the developer's plans to provide access to the apartments via Valley Forge Drive. McCann said the developer has not changed this plan, although doing so was suggested after the commission's meeting in January.
The commission only makes recommendations to city council which would have the ultimate say on a site plan.
"They've not updated their plan with us at all," said McCann. "The expectation I set with the developer was, 'bring me a plan that eliminates the access into Wooded Acres and clearly shows moving the (North Clinton Street) access to George Issac Drive extended back through the mall. That's what I think we're looking for. We won't see that on Monday."
As for the commission's next move, McCann — who is a voting member of that body — said "I would like to study this real close and move to send it on to city council for rezoning with the understanding that if the developer doesn't bring to city council a site planning show no access to Wooded Acres and showing access to George Isaac Drive extended, then we would recommend that council table the issue until we have that information."
