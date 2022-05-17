Defiance’s city planning commission discussed a future site plan Monday for a firm planning to establish a new fertilizer plan in Enterprise Industrial Park.
The site is 1655 Quality Drive where Tessenderlo Kerley, Inc. (TKI) — a Belgium-based company — plans to construct a fertilizer plant for agricultural products in the industrial park owned by the Plummer family.
However, TKI representatives who attended Monday’s commission meeting were not asking for site plan approval just yet. Rather, they introduced themselves to the commission ahead of formal presentation of a plan in June.
According to Dawn Kominski, TKI’s director of regulatory affairs, the plant will manufacture liquid fertilizer (for the agricultural sector) as well as an industrial chemical. This will include above-ground storage tanks while anhydrous ammonia will be stored on site, she indicated.
City Engineer Melinda Sprow told the commission that officials are still working through plan details with her office.
Kominski told the commission that the company will employ 23 people when the plant is fully functional. That is expected by early 2024.
Defiance City Administrator Jeff Leonard told TKI officials, “welcome, good to have you.”
In other business Monday, the commission:
• approved a zoning variance request by W. Tom Wiseman at 300 Greenler Road. The request allows variances to the minimum lot area requirements and minimum lot frontage for a lot split.
• tabled a zoning variance request by Tod Liffick for placement of a mobile garage at 1336 Karnes Ave. The variance would permit the facility “on a lot with no principal used established,” according to meeting documents, although the stated use is for maintenance equipment storage. Leonard said he had concerns with the project, so the matter was tabled until the June planning commission meeting.
• approved a variance request by Josh and Constance Wagner, 805 W. High St., for a new garage replacing a barn measuring 25 feet by 40 feet that will be torn down.
• denied a conditional use permit requested by Josiah Greve, allowing a garage at 941/943 Wilhelm St. to be converted into a one-bedroom rental unit. Planning commission members were concerned that this would add another residence on the lot while opposition was expressed by neighbor Larry Breckler, 948 Latty St., in a letter to the city. Greve said he understood the concerns.
