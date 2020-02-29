• Defiance County

Planning commission:

The Defiance city planning commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. March 16 in the city service building, 631 Perry St.

The commission will welcome new member Mike Adams and consider a request by Tri-Mac Enterprises LLC, 101 Clinton St., for a conditional use permit allowing retail in an existing building in an M-2 (limited industrial) zoning district.

