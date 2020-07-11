Planning commission:

The Defiance Planning Commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the city service building, 631 Perry St., to consider five items.

The agenda includes an alley vacation request at 918 and 920 Washington Ave., a variance request at 08715 Ohio 66, a site plan review and variance requests at 1796 N. Clinton St., a site plan review and variance requests at Commerce Drive and Domersville Road, and a variance request for the American Legion field on South Jackson Avenue.

