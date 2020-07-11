Planning commission:
The Defiance Planning Commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the city service building, 631 Perry St., to consider five items.
The agenda includes an alley vacation request at 918 and 920 Washington Ave., a variance request at 08715 Ohio 66, a site plan review and variance requests at 1796 N. Clinton St., a site plan review and variance requests at Commerce Drive and Domersville Road, and a variance request for the American Legion field on South Jackson Avenue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.