Defiance's city planning commission tabled action Monday on a request by a new downtown business concerning its outside wall signage.
Riverview Land Management, LLC, represented by Trish and Mark Speiser, had requested three zoning variances for large mural-type signs that appear on the north and south sides of their business, Dark Horse Social Club. The restaurant and venue place recently opened at 651 S. Clinton St., where Rod Brown Studios operated for many years before his retirement.
Commission members agreed that the signs — which are similar in appearance to those of many years ago and state the business name and operating hours — are attractive enough. However, the zoning variance was not requested when the signs were put up and the business opened.
Trish Speiser said this was not an attempt to ignore the city's sign codes, but characterized it as uncertainty about what was allowed.
"I just want you to know that I didn't just rub my nose at the sign codes," she said. "I applied for a few sign permits in this process for the front.
But she added that "it was not clear to me that we needed a sign" for the sides of the building. "Please don't think I just ignored the sign code."
According to the city's zoning commissioner, Rex Robison, the sign is too low and needs to be mounted between 10 and 14 feet high. The area of the sign and its letters also are too high as these are not to exceed 30 inches and 16 inches, respectively.
Speiser observed that one reason for the big sign — at least on the north side of the business — is the difficulty of visibility from Clinton Street. Because it is on the section of street that extends south from Clinton Street near Triangle Park it may not be as visible as other downtown businesses.
Some commission members were concerned about creating a precedent, perhaps for some type of sign that might be more offensive to community standards.
Mayor Mike McCann — a commission member — said he likes the Speisers' sign, but noted they didn't ask for permission first. However, on their behalf he did note that a similar sign with large lettering was allowed for Clemens Mobile Welding on Commerce Drive, so it could be visible from U.S. 24.
Trish Speiser noted that a similar sign exception might be argued for her business because 651 Clinton St. is on Clinton's extension unlike the other downtown buildings there.
In the end, the commission tabled two other zoning variance requests — those concerning letter height and allowable sign area until the Speisers can provide specifics about their dimensions,
The city's community improvement officer, Bill Duerk, told the commission that the signs exceed the maximum allowable area by 154 square feet.
In another matter, the commission agreed to recommend to city council vacation of a north-south alley as requested by Tom Thomas, 129 E. Sessions St. The alley runs between 129 E. Sessions St. and 139 E. Sessions St.
Thomas said he is seeking the vacation due to the amount of traffic that comes through the alley, located due south of the Defiance College campus.
The commission approved the request on condition Thomas and the neighboring property owner sign off on a shared use agreement.
The matter now goes to city council in the form of a related ordinance. Such ordinances are normally given three full readings at three separate meetings before council approves.
