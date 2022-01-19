Defiance's city planning commission tabled three administrative measures needed for a large apartment complex on the city's northside amidst opposition from some neighbors during its monthly meeting Tuesday.
Council also approved two other requests, including one related to a planned condominium development on East River Drive (see related story).
Nathan Waggner of Waggner & Cash Associates, Jasper, Ind., presented the commission with a plan to construct market-rate apartments on 58.88 acres of vacant ground behind (west of) Defiance's Walmart store. (The apartments would be based on market rates only and would not receive government subsidies that reduce the cost to renters.)
The company is seeking approval of three measures from the city for the development that would include 396 apartments — mostly two-bedroom — in several buildings.
The requested administrative measures include rezoning (from R-2 and R-3 to R-3), a planned unit development (PUD) overlay and a preliminary site plan. However, the commission tabled all three requests until its next meeting at 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 22 in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
Measures okayed by the commission would go to city council for final approval, but after additional questions arose during Tuesday's well-attended meeting, members agreed with Mayor Mike McCann's proposed motion to table matters for one month.
Many concerns were raised by residents in the Anthony Wayne Acres Subdivision, located to the west of the planned development.
Perhaps the most consistent point was how the apartment complex would impact traffic as one proposed access point is on Valley Forge Drive. (The main access drive is planned on the Walmart and Northtowne Mall properties, connecting to North Clinton Street via a private drive next to the Chipotle restaurant.)
Waggner told the commission that a traffic impact study — to be completed in a matter of weeks — would "tell you how much traffic will be generated" and where it will go.
However, resident Anne Murray, 1085 Valley Forge Drive, suggested that the study might not prove accurate in the winter as there is much more activity around the neighborhood in the summer.
"A traffic study now is not going to tell you anything compared to summer," she said.
Ron Gustwiller, 1130 Anthony Wayne Boulevard said with all the extra traffic "somebody is going to get hurt. ... I love Defiance, but this is a really, really bad idea."
Resident Charles Rogliatti, 1183 Valley Forge Drive, noted the number of walkers in the subdivision, asking, "What's going to happen to our neighborhood?"
Resident Steve Kohrn, 1016 Valley Forge Drive, suggested that the developer consider establishing an access elsewhere, perhaps connecting through its remaining property to Ralston Avenue to the south.
Others expressed concern about how an apartment complex might change the neighborhood's atmosphere.
Resident Megan Wilson, 1215 Valley Forge Drive — who said the apartments would be "in my backyard — noted that when she and her now deceased husband moved into the neighborhood five years ago, it had a family-based atmosphere that was "low key" without a lot of traffic. But traffic generated by the apartment complex, she concluded, "drastically changes the environment and the feel of our community."
Concerns were voiced about the impact on property values as well.
Wilson, for example, said property values would decrease, a thought echoed by resident Morris Murray, 1085 Valley Forge Drive. He noted that some homes are valued at $300,000 or so, and their value would be harmed, "especially if you allow that access (on Valley Forge Drive)."
Murray agreed that more housing is needed in Defiance, a concern that has been raised for some time by Mayor Mike McCann's administration as it has sponsored continuous efforts to bring more job opportunities to Defiance. But Murray believes the planned location is not the place for it.
"Everybody knows that we need more housing in Defiance," he said. "But is this the place to do it, and is this the way we do it? Every single house in that neighborhood ... is going to have their property value impacted by this, and you're going to ruin the neighborhood that these dozens and dozens of people have bought their homes in."
Some residents mentioned the nature aspects that may be impacted negatively. For example, deer are often seen on the property, noted residents Angela Commisso, 1172 Anthony Wayne Ave., and Jo Ann Sorg, 1116 Anthony Wayne Boulevard.
The property's zoning already would allow apartment construction on part of the land, according to Waggner. He told the commission that a complex with 685 units — perhaps with several floors up to 45 feet tall — would be permitted.
However, his company's proposal for a PUD overlay designation would allow apartments to be more spread out, thus lowering number that are planned under the current proposal.
If approved, the apartments would be built in phases, he indicated, while another portion of the 58.88 acres would remain barren for now with potential development later.
