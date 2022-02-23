Defiance's city planning commission tabled further discussion Tuesday afternoon about a proposed northside apartment complex, but not before neighboring residents reiterated their concerns and opposition.
The occasion was the commission's monthly meeting when a plan by Cash Waggner & Associates, Jasper, Ind., to build nearly 400 market-rate apartment units on 58.88 acres of vacant ground between Defiance's Walmart store and Wooded Acres Subdivision was revisited. The commission also handled four other items, including a variance for condominiums that would overlook the Maumee River on East River Drive (see related story).
The commission took no action Tuesday on the apartment complex plan because the developer has not yet completed a traffic impact study. But it did receive citizen input while scheduling the matter for further consideration at its March 21 meeting.
A standing-room-only crowd in the city service building conference room in Perry Street looked on as one resident, Megan Wilson, 1215 Valley Forge Drive, informed the commission about a petition in opposition that she has gathered. It contains the names of 148 persons, representing 78 of the 85 homes in the Wooded Ares subdivision, according to Wilson.
"Ninety-two percent of the subdivision basically came together and said, 'no, we don't want the apartment complex," Wilson told the commission.
One of residents' biggest concerns is the proposed drive access for the apartment complex. While the developing company has secured an agreement for one access onto North Clinton Street via a private drive on the Walmart property, it also proposes an entry on Valley Forge Drive.
Safety is the big worry about that.
Resident Chris Kohrn, 1016 Valley Forge Drive, called the possibility of placing more traffic into the neighborhood a "slap in the face."
"This would be just so hard to recover from ...," she added, noting that with the development "I don't know how we can be safe."
Others, such as Wilson, believe the apartment complex presents an increased crime risk. She cited a 2017 study in Little Rock, Ark., demonstrating this point, although she conceded that research into the matter will provide results both pro and con.
Resident Steve Graf, 1200 Fallen Timbers Drive — a former city official and planning commission member — questioned whether the developer's request for a zoning change is the "best use of the property." He said R-2 zoning — which would provide for more single-family homes as are in Wooded Acres — might be the way to go.
David Hoover, a northside resident of Carter Apartments — located east of the Wooded Acres area — suggested that the city proposed using the Northtowne Estates mobile home park property for an apartment complex. Indeed, the city had planned to shut down the run-down property approximately two years ago before the coronavirus situation blew up.
However, Mayor Mike McCann (a planning commission member) — responding to Hoover and others who mentioned alternative locations for the apartment complex — noted the difficulties in finding property owners willing to sell for development. The Northtowne Estates owner lives in Florida and is not interested in selling, according to McCann.
While McCann wants the city to develop housing units to bolster the city's economic development prospects, he believes the project probably will be turned down if the Valley Forge access point is not eliminated form the developer's plans. And, the city's administrator, Jeff Leonard — a fellow planning commission member — raised concerns about the proposed development's impact on traffic in Wooded Acres and on North Clinton Street.
The developer is seeking planning commission approval of three measures for the project which proposes 396 apartment units — mostly two-bedroom — in several buildings. The requested administrative measures are rezoning (from R-2 and R-3 to R-3), a planned unit development (PUD) overlay and a preliminary site plan.
