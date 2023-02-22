Defiance's city planning commission handled a single item during its monthly meeting Tuesday afternoon, recommending a series of alley vacations for a northside business.
Local attorney Marc Warncke requested the action on behalf of Arps Dairy, Inc., 220 N. Clinton St.
The alleys are located around the company's North Clinton Street plant, just north of the Maumee River.
Specifically, the request concerns lots 49-50, 51-52 and 61-64 in the Williamstown Addition as well as portions of Broadway and Ralston avenues, west of North Clinton Street and southeast of the railroad, and a space between lot 42 in the Holgate's Addition to North Defiance and lot 16 north of the Maumee River.
The planning commission's approval Tuesday sends the matter to city council for the final say. Council will consider legislation allowing the alley vacations in a subsequent meeting.
Although no one representing Arps was on hand Tuesday to explain the reason for the company's request, Defiance City Administrator Ryan Mack said "it seems to be Arps just trying to clean up their property card."
He added that there are public right-of-ways running through the alleys, "but we haven't maintained any of those from the city's perspective in a very, very long time."
According to City Engineer Melinda Sprow, the right-of-ways have not been maintained since Ralston Avenue was closed at North Clinton Street many years ago.
"And there was question about maybe some of those having been closed or vacated previously, and the attorney (Warncke) that's submitted the application said to clear everything up all at once they included everything that happened there at one time," said Sprow. "There's no public utilities. There may be service lines, like Toledo Edison service lines or Ohio Gas service lines, but that's it."
In another matter Tuesday, the planning commission's clerk — City Planner Niki Warncke — reminded members that the city's new website (cityofdefiance.com) is up and running, and includes a planning commission link.
