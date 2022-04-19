A preliminary site plan was approved Monday by Defiance’s city planning commission to build dozens of homes on the city’s southeast environs.
The property in question, located on the northwest corner of the T-intersection at Carter Road and Ohio 15 in Section 36 of Defiance Township, is proposed for new single-family homes by Duane and Jhonelle Kees of Zion Real Estate Development in Fort Wayne.
Some 82 homes are proposed for the first round of development with another phase planned in the future.
The site plan was approved Monday without opposition and details plans for the construction of 82 single-family homes with more possible in a future phase. A small pond is proposed in each phase with homes built around them.
“We’re excited about it,” Johnelle Kees told the commission Monday. “We hope you guys are.”
Kees is hopeful homes could be underway in about one year’s time.
Asked the price point for the homes, Kees answered $250,000 to $350,000 at today’s costs.
The site has not yet been annexed into the city.
Defiance County commissioners have approved a petition requesting that the 52.371 acres there be brought into Defiance, but the annexation must still go to city council for approval following a requisite 60-day waiting period.
Council already has approved legislation stating the municipal services that the city government would extend to the property following annexation into Defiance.
Also Monday, the commission approved a zoning variance requested by Cheryl Rupple of The Purple Dog, 1506 Baltimore Road, for a new building measuring 40 feet by 60 feet.
The variance permits an eight-foot fence on the property instead of the maximum six foot allowed under city zoning requirements.
A neighbor at 1502 Cherry St. expressed concern about retaining a fence between the properties, but this is expected to stay.
Rupple informed the commission that her business plans to put in a parking lot behind the building for its employees. This will allow room for patrons to park in the front.
The business provides boarding services for dogs. Rupple said 1,800 dogs are in its database.
