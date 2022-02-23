A zoning variance for a northside condominium project received the Defiance city planning commission’s support Tuesday afternoon.
The measure was one of five matters considered by the commission during its monthly meeting in the city service building. The commission also allowed pubic input on a proposed apartment complex next to a northside neighborhood, but took no action (see related story Page A1).
The aforementioned condo project is proposed by Williamstown Investments, LLC, of Defiance at 150 E. River Drive, on 1.69 acres of bare hillside just east of the North Clinton Street Circle K convenience store and gas station. Six, two-unit condos are planned there, according to information provided by the commission.
The commission recommended approval of a zoning variance for the project, a measure necessary because the property is less than the minimum two acres required for such a development.
The matter will go to city council for final approval.
In other business Tuesday, the commission:
• approved a variance request by W. Tom Wiseman concerning minimum lot area requirements at 300 Greenler Road. Wiseman will need to ensure separate utilities for residences there as well as maintenance agreements and an access agreement as conditions of variance approval.
• approved a variance request concerning minimum lot area requirements at 1120 Ayersville Ave. by Keith Brannon. He is building a two-story garage measuring 40 feet by 24 feet that exceeds the maximum size allowed by 10 feet.
• denied a variance request by Dennis Postema of Postema Insurance and Investments for a stone parking lot at 2014 Baltimore Road. The commission’s concern is that the parking lot would create dust, so officials encouraged the lot to be paved. Mayor Mike McCann, a planning commission member asked Postema representatives to present a better plan. They indicated that a larger project, perhaps involving a new building, may be in the works.
