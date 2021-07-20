Keller Logistics’ site plan and request for numerous variances to build a new facility on Commerce Drive along U.S. 24 received the Defiance planning commission’s support Monday afternoon.
Ten zoning variances were approved for construction of a 195,000 square-foot building just north of the Johns Manville Carpenter Road plant. The address is 25135 Commerce Drive.
The variances were needed because the building is working under a tight space, according to Keller CEO Bryan Keller. The site totals approximately 10 acres while the proposed building “is really stretching what that property is capable of holding,” he said. “It’s really a shoehorn in there.”
Two of the variances granted, for example, waive landscaping requirements due to the tight space.
Keller told the commission that he plans to move his packaging business — now located in Napoleon — to Defiance to fill the building. This will provide repacking services for the beverage industry, he said.
Commission members did not oppose Keller’s plans, but made some inquiries.
Mayor Mike McCann asked that the company try to avoid building a plain metal structure (by offering contrasting architecture or colors). This would break up the “monotony” of all-metal buildings, City Planner Niki Warncke said.
This also mirrors a similar request made by the commission of NAI Harmon Group, which is constructing a new speculation building to the east on Commerce Drive, she noted.
The variances approved Monday waive the following: required number of vehicle parking spaces, a five-foot side yard setback, facade requirements, required bike parking, required ADA parking spaces (contractor Bob Spyker indicated that ADA parking is included), required building materials, screening, interior landscaping requirements and perimeter landscaping requirements.
One variance also allows front-yard loading while another — for dumpster screening — was not needed, so this was voted down by the commission.
In other business Monday, the commission:
• received a brief presentation by Warncke on the city’s tentative plans for Buchman Park on the Glaize on Auglaize Street, Memory Park at Fifth Street and Jefferson Avenue, and Gateway Park in the 100 block of Clinton Street (where several buildings are being torn down). Plans are conceptual as city council has not been asked by McCann’s administration to budget money for proposed improvements. Ideas for Gateway Park include construction of an amphitheater, pavilion, public restroom, fountain and clock tower replica.
• approved a conditional use permit requested by Paul Drew and Roy Branham for a tattoo and piercing studio at 300 Hopkins St.
