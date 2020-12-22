A Defiance auto repair shop’s request to rezone property for vehicle storage was approved by the city planning commission Monday night, but with some concerns by a neighboring property owner.
The commission approved a motion approving a request to recommend the rezoning of property at 1076/1078 Holgate Ave. — on the west side of Holgate Avenue — from R-3 (residential) to B-3 (highway and general business). The property is located across from B&Z Auto Repair, 1071 Holgate Ave.
B&Z’s Brian Loose informed the commission that he plans to use the property for the storage of autos under repair (that are operable).
This prompted a concern from Steve Graf, planning commission chairman, who noted that B&Z had used property like this before on Holgate Avenue on a temporary basis, and it “looked like an eyesore.” He said “I don’t want it looking like a junkyard.”
And although the commission unanimously approved the rezoning request, City Administrator Jeff Leonard — a commission member — indicated that vehicles which aren’t operable on the property must be screened from view, otherwise they will be in violation of the zoning code. Leonard said he didn’t have an issue with the proposal, but said “I don’t want the city to be in a position where we’re getting calls and coming out, and then we have to enforce the zoning.”
The planning commission read into the record a letter received from neighboring property owner Carmine Tremante expressing opposition to the proposal. He owns property at 1102 Holgate Ave., where a restaurant (Maverick Smokehouse) has opened.
Tremante wrote that B&Z has “demonstrated no respect for my property rights.”
The rezoning recommendation will go to city council for possible approval.
In other matter Monday, the commission:
• approved a zoning variance request made by Linda Cloer, 200 Widmer St., concerning lot depth to width ratio. Cloer wants to split a two-acre lot where she lives three ways, so the property can be sold off in equal size.
• passed a motion recommending a rezoning request to city council for property at 379-1196 Maumee River Crossing Drive on the city’s northwest side, near the Tiffin River, from B-3 (highway and general business) to R-2 (medium density residence). The request was made by Kuhlman Builders Inc., Ottawa, for new condominiums.
• approved several zoning variances requested by Kuhlman Builders Inc. for the aforementioned Rivers Edge Condominiums at 387 and 391 Maumee River Crossing Drive. The variances are contingent upon city council’s approval of the above zoning request.
• passed a motion appointing Leonard as the commission’s representative to the community reinvestment area board.
