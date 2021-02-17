Defiance's city planning commission cleared the way for the development of a new northside duplex during its monthly meeting Tuesday afternoon.
The development is located at 1519 Candlewood Drive in the Kettenring Hills Subdivision, just off Deerwood Drive.
The commission approved three zoning variances for construction of the duplex, which will be identical to six existing buildings, according to developer Matt Joost.
The variances concern property setbacks. These include:
• allowing a one-foot side yard setback where the city's zoning code requires 10 feet.
• allowing a two-foot side yard setback where the city's zoning code requires 25 feet.
• allowing a 10-foot front yard setback where the city's zoning code requires 25 feet.
"That lot that is set up the way it is, it's pretty difficult to get an R-2 structure on it with the setbacks and the shape that it is," Joost told the planning commission. "That's why we would ask for this variance."
"It is an odd-shaped lot, and most of the variance is for the cement pad he's going out with, not so much the building," said Rex Robison, the city's zoning commissioner. "
Joost explained that variances were given by the planning commission two times in years past for the existing duplexes on Candlewood Drive.
Commission member Gary Butler — a Defiance realtor — abstained from the vote, noting that he represents Kahle Builders which owns the lot to be developed.
That item was the commission's only agenda matter, but when a request was made for public input Mayor Mike McCann commented on "what a fantastic job our (city) street department did in the last 24 hours," on snow removal efforts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.