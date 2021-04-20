A long-planned, upscale housing development on Defiance’s northside received a boost by Defiance’s city planning commission Monday afternoon.
During its monthly meeting, the commission approved a replat request by Kahle Design & Build, 04615 Adams Ridge Road, to develop property west of Carpenter Road and just south of the Pioneer Railcorp. railroad crossing in a wooded area.
The area has been planned for a housing development for many years, and could be moving toward fruition.
Developer Dave Kahle has presented the city with a plan to build 15 lots on a dedicated city street. A privately maintained road would then continue west to be used by several more lots, according to plans presented Monday.
Mayor Mike McCann told The Crescent-News Monday that access would be provided via Carpenter Road if the development is built.
The developer would have to return to the planning commission for site plan approval in the future, McCann indicated.
In other business Monday, the commission:
• approved several variances for the former school property at 629 Arabella St. in downtown Defiance. Two parcels there will be acquired by the city with an eye to redevelopment and preservation of the 1918 school building while two others, including the Community Auditorium, will be retained by the city board of education. City officials expect to close on the transaction this week, according to Law Director Sean O’Donnell, although an issue with the family of the property’s original owner remains unresolved.
• passed a zoning variance requested by JWW Development at 1501/1503 Candlewood Drive in Kettenring Hills Subdivision for construction of a two-family dwelling. This concerns a 10-foot yard setback in lieu of the required 15 feet. Two other variance requests — for a second yard setback (15 feet instead of 25 feet) as well as a fence — were removed from the agenda at request of the developer, Matt Joost, following an agreed change in the project layout.
• approved a conditional use permit to Link Investments Ltd., 27932 Watson Road, for property at 447 Carter Ave. on Defiance’s northside. The company wants to build a cell phone tower on city property where the municipal government’s former Diehl Park tower was located.
