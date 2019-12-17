A new auto parts store plans to come to Defiance.
The city’s planning commission reviewed and approved a site plan for a new 7,438-square-foot O’Reilly Auto Parts store at 1829 E. Second St., where the Dolce Vita restaurant is located.
Civil engineer Matt Hasel of Adaptive Engineering, Amherst — a Cleveland suburb — told the commission Monday that the restaurant will be torn down and a new structure built there. He said the project is expected to begin in April with construction completed in August.
The project will include constructing sidewalks along East Second Street, he indicated, as well as underground drainage retention.
Hasel, representing the Arizona developer who will construct the building, said a post sign would be installed. However, Mayor Mike McCann said we “strongly encourage monument signs.”
Hasel said he would pass that along, and asked if it were a requirement, but McCann responded with a question, “is there a post sign there now?”
A post sign does exist there now.
In other business Monday:
• Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation Executive Director Jerry Hayes informed the commission that the new Harmon Business Park — under construction by a Toledo area developer along Commerce Drive on the city’s northside — may qualify for a state pilot program. This would allow the developer to receive state assistance in constructing the park’s infrastructure.
• Hayes noted that an application for federal funds to help clean up the former S-K Hand Tool Corp. property at 35 Hickory St. in Richland Township (just outside the city limits) was submitted on Dec. 3. He expects word back about the grant in May.
• T he commission discussed the possibility of moving the Jan. 20 meeting to Jan. 21. McCann hopes to have a new planning commission board impaneled by then, following a charter amendment approved by voters in November which combined the planning commission and zoning appeals board.
