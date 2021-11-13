• Defiance County
Meeting:
The Defiance City Planning Commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the community room of the city service building, 631 Perry St., to consider two items. The commission will be asked to approve a zoning request and site plan proposed by Jay Patel at 675 Cleveland Ave. Rezoning of 0.552 acre from OR (office and residential) to B-3 (highway and general business) is sought.
A proposed variance request at 1808 Wildwood Ave. also is being requested by Jalaine Weber to allow an accessory use within the minimum front yard setback.
