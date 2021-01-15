• Defiance County
Planning commission:
The Defiance planning commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
In addition to handling several organizational matters for the new year, the board will consider a zoning variance request from Kuhlman Builders Inc., Ottawa, for housing development at 379 and 383 Maumee River Crossing Drive.
