• Defiance County
Planning commission:
The Defiance planning commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the city service building, 631 Perry St., to consider three items.
The commission will consider a variance request for Magic Tunnel Midwest car wash, 08715 Ohio 66 north; a variance request by Julianne Smith at 635 River St.; and an alley vacation request for Fred Gruber at Adams and Corwin streets.
