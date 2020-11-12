• Defiance County

Planning commission:

The Defiance planning commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the city service building, 631 Perry St., to consider three items.

The commission will consider a variance request for Magic Tunnel Midwest car wash, 08715 Ohio 66 north; a variance request by Julianne Smith at 635 River St.; and an alley vacation request for Fred Gruber at Adams and Corwin streets.

Load comments