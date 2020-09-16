• Defiance County
Planning commission
The Defiance Planning Commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the city service building, 631 Perry St., with two items on the agenda.
The commission will consider a request by Hebron Ministries, 1123 Ayersville Ave., for a zoning variance allowing two 1,500 square-foot structures for storage, and a request by Rick and Jill Krutsch, 935 Wayne Ave., for an alley vacation.
