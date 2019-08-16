• Defiance County
Meeting slated:
The Defiance planning commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday to consider three items.
They include a site plan review for a carwash at 08715 Ohio 66, a street vacation request on "Greenlee Avenue" adjacent to the 800 block of Jackson Avenue, and a conditional use permit and site plan review for a new Dollar General store at 1319 Ottawa Ave.
