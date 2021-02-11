• Defiance County
Meeting set:
Defiance's city planning commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the city service building, 631 Perry St., to handle two agenda items.
The commission will consider a zoning variance request from JWW Development at 1519 Candlewood Drive in Kettenring Hills Subdivision concerning yard setbacks for a two-family dwelling and a plat amendment and variance request on Northwood Avenue in the Riverdale Heights Subdivision.
