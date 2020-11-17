A modified plan for several lots in an upscale housing development on Defiance’s west side was approved by the city’s planning commission Monday.
Two variance requests were presented during the commission’s regular meeting by Julianne Smith for three lots in the Maumee River Crossing subdivision. Originally, these had been proposed for apartments or condominiums.
However, local real estate agent Matt Joost informed the commission that the plan now is to use the property for three large residential lots.
As such, the commission approved two variances concerning the lots’ depth and width.
The commission’s main concern was for each lot’s considerable depth as this could potentially result in homes being built in a staggered fashion, rather than approximately even with other homes in the development.
However, Joost indicated that he can address the uniformity issue through the architectural review board of the subdivision’s home owners association. He said one home in the subdivision was built in the past with this in mind.
“... so, I agree with you that it should be something that we need to pick up and address,” he said. “I don’t know if it’s not been formalized in the architectural review board guidelines.”
The lot is part of the Maumee River Crossing subdivision where a number of single-family homes have been constructed in recent years.
Also Monday, the commission formally resolved a pending planning issue concerning a new Defiance car wash already in operation on Defiance’s retail northside.
Magic Tunnel Midwest, Columbus, Ga., had requested a zoning variance from the commission in July for its new facility at 08715 Ohio 66. At issue, was the setback distance and size of the car wash’s sign in front of Kohl’s Department Store.
The sign was seven feet high, while the city’s code says a sign cannot exceed five feet. The matter had been tabled to allow the developer to determine the cost of making adjustments to the sign to comply with the original agreement with the city and the city’s requirements.
But since then the sign has been removed. Therefore, the commission permanently removed the matter from its agenda with passage of a related motion Monday.
In another matter, the commission recommended that city council approve a request by Fred Gruber to vacate an east-west alley running along 610 Corwin Street.
The matter will now go to council for approval.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.