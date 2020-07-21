Defiance’s planning commission approved a pair of northside site plans during its regular monthly meeting Monday — one for a new industrial spec building, which prompted some neighborhood concerns, and the other for a North Clinton Street restaurant.
One site plan is for Defiance Harmon, LLC, Toledo, to build an 80,000 square-foot speculative building at Commerce Drive and Domersville Road in the new Harmon Business Park.
The building would provide a shell for a large industrial enterprise, and is designed to attract a new employer to Defiance. The Harmon Group would cover the cost of the building, and also is footing the expense for installing park infrastructure. (The city provided land for the development through the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation.)
As part of the project, some 600 feet of road will need to be built by Harmon on Commerce Drive to reach Domersville Road, where a new access point onto Domersville (Ohio 281) is planned.
Harmon’s Dallas Paul informed the commission Monday that a traffic study was conducted, with the state determining that only a stop sign would be needed for now. That could change as the development adds employees, he indicated.
A considerable number of neighboring residents attended Monday’s meeting, with some of them expressing concerns about Harmon’s plans to build a steel building. They believe this will look unsightly and could deteriorate over time.
One resident, Bill Flory, 1450 Pinehurst Drive, noted that in a previous planning commission meeting, Mayor Mike McCann insisted that the new Dollar General Store on Ottawa Avenue be built with a brick exterior. (Some of the building was built with a brick facade as required by the planning commission, while the back is steel.)
He said that “after what you did to Dollar General,” not allowing the same for the spec building would be “inconsistent and stunning.” Too, he said the commission would reveal its “integrity” by how it voted on the Harmon proposal.
And resident Joel Youkers, 1246 Pinehurst Drive, said he was “just looking for some consistency” from the commission.
While almost all commission members approved Harmon’s plans Monday, member Mike Adams voted no.
McCann told residents that the lower part of the building will be similar to one being built by Harmon in Rossford, and they should like what they see. The first few feet of the building will be built with a stone exterior or facade.
“I believe you’ll be happy with it,” McCann told residents.
“It’s a very attractive building,” said Paul.
Also Monday, the commission approved a site plan presented by Red Architects, Columbus, for a new Chipotle restaurant at 1796 N. Clinton St. The national chain serves Mexican food on a made-to-order basis as customers pass through and choose each ingredient.
The property presently is occupied by Northtowne Motors, a used car dealership. The plan is to demolish that building and build the new Chipotle restaurant in its place.
Besides the site plan, the commission also approved three zoning variances concerning architectural details, the building sign’s square footage and the sign’s distance from a nearby freestanding sign.
In other business Monday, the commission:
• approved a request by Juan Sierra to vacate an east-west alley between 918 Washington Ave. and 920 Washington Ave. City council must still approve the matter. While Sierra and others spoke in favor of the vacation, at least one property owner (Josh Foss) questioned the need during Monday’s meeting.
• tabled a request by Magic Tunnel Midwest, Columbus, Ga., for a zoning variance at 08715 Ohio 66. The company is seeking variances for the setback distance and size of its sign at the new car wash in front of Kohl’s Department Store. The sign is seven feet, while the city’s code says a sign cannot exceed five feet. The matter was tabled to allow the developer to determine the cost of making adjustments to the sign to comply with the original agreement with the city and the city’s requirements.
• approved a request by the city to allow a variance for American Legion Field on South Jackson Avenue, allowing the development of lots 2.5 times deeper than the average. Two separate units are expected to be built there by a developer for use by those with mental disabilities.
No wonder the mayor approved it, he is the same guy that wants to take away all clinton street parking from 2nd street south to the former school building. And then he is going to wonder why there are no businesses there and why the income and sales tax in the city has been cut big time. Why even bother to go downtown and shop if you cant find a parking spot and have to walk two blocks to get to the store you want.
