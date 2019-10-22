Defiance’s planning commission insisted on specific requirements for two planned projects on the city’s eastside during its monthly meeting Monday afternoon — one involving a future sidewalk, the other a retail sign.
The commission had approved a preliminary site plan in August for a Dollar General Store at the northeast corner of Cleveland and Ottawa avenues with a number of stipulations. Among them was the installation of a monument sign rather than a higher pole sign and a stone or brick exterior.
Representing GBT Realty of Brentwood, Tenn., Bob Gage told the commission in August that “I don’t see any issues at all that we can’t meet.”
However, he returned Monday with the retailer’s reaction to the city’s conditions.
“We took back the approval and the conditions to the retailer, and to put it mildly their heads spun off whenever we told them about the sign,” said Gage. The reason, he added, is that there are two stores close by that each “have the pole signs on them.”
So, he asked the commission, “is there any way that we can get away from that monument sign and do a pole sign at this location as well?”
The response from Mayor Mike McCann was no.
The reason, he indicated, is that his administration is trying to make Defiance’s “gateways” — the various entry points into the city — more attractive through certain building requirements that are under consideration.
Gage countered with a suggestion that the pole sign be less high, but the commission would not relent, approving a new motion that allows Dollar General to escape only one other provision — requiring a complete stone or brick exterior for the store. As requested by Gage, a steel backside would be acceptable, according to the motion.
If and when the store is constructed, the 9,026 square-foot building would become Defiance’s fourth Dollar General. Others are located at 1861 E. Second St., 08846 Ohio 66 (North Clinton Street) and 1020 S. Clinton St.
Also Monday, the commission approved a site plan proposed by Brad Schlachter at 435 Agnes St. for the construction of three 30-foot by 150-foot storage buildings.
Approval was given on condition that Schlachter install some 300 feet of sidewalk along Agnes Avenue if demanded by the city in the future. The street runs between Ottawa and Cleveland avenues and has no continuous sidewalks.
Schlachter told the commission he thought the condition seemed fair.
And all commission members supported a related motion with this requirement except city Administrator Jeff Leonard, who noted the city’s policy (requiring sidewalks with new projects). He wanted assurances that the above condition be recorded for the future.
“You could have a sidewalk to nowhere for 10 or 15 years ...,” he said. “I mean, I get it, but I just think that we need a mechanism to make sure that we can record it.”
As for assurances that the proviso approved Monday would be recorded, McCann noted that it would be reflected on the city engineering certificate.
“I’ve known Brad a long time,” said McCann. “I think when the time comes and we say we see a need for the sidewalk he’ll work with us.”
Earlier, he said, “I’m 100% behind our sidewalk policy, but I’m also 100% behind common sense.”
In other business Monday, the commission approved a site plan proposed by Omnisource LLC, 880 Linden St., for construction of a 32-foot by 80-foot building to be used as a company breakroom.
