An old factory building in Defiance will be turned into a store for discount merchandise.
Defiance’s planning commission approved a conditional use permit during its monthly meeting Monday to Kevin McDonald — owner of the former Defiance Stamping plant at 1090 Perry St. — to utilize the building for new purposes.
McDonald plans to rent the building to National Overstock of Defiance. The company’s owner has started a business in Lima to resell returned items he bought from firms and services such as Amazon and eBay, he told the planning commission.
“... basically he buys returned items from Amazon, eBay — things like this,” said McDonald. “He’s doing quite well.
He told the commission that a Defiance man (Tom Maynard) will be running the Perry Street operation.
Commission member Steve Graf said he was “just happy to see a vacant building getting filled. I reviewed everything that’s required for a conditional use permit and looks like there are no problems.”
During an interview following the commission’s meeting Monday, McDonald told The Crescent-News that the store may open around April 1, with the following hours: Monday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Friday, 6-8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
He said he’s owned the building — owned by Defiance Stamping before the company relocated to Napoleon — for about 40 months.
McDonald also has plans for other parts of the two-story building.
He revealed that he would like to build eight to 10 loft apartments in its upper floor. And he is hoping to use the first floor for a business or community area.
McDonald isn’t sure when the latter two projects will occur.
Also Monday, the planning commission appointed a new member — Jen Clady. She replaces Emma Kirkpatrick of Maumee Valley Planning Commission, who will be stepping down.
